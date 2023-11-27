Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Position Reduced by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.06% of Teleflex worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Teleflex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.32. 26,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $276.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.40.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

