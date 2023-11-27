TELUS (NYSE:TU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

TU has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TU opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. TELUS has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,912,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,263,077,000 after buying an additional 4,127,554 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 4.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,864,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $600,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,319 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,200,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $460,137,000 after purchasing an additional 274,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in TELUS by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,630,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $353,226,000 after acquiring an additional 533,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,898,000 after acquiring an additional 888,266 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

