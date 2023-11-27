Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
TERN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 236,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,151. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $238.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.94.
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
