Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,642,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,490,000 after buying an additional 264,117 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TERN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 236,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,151. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $238.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.94.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

See Also

