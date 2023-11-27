Terra Classic (LUNC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $416.78 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $568.85 million and $416.78 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 25.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002054 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001189 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001748 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,829,186,146,840 coins and its circulating supply is 5,803,627,786,930 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.