Terrapin Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Terrapin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.3% of Terrapin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,409,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,975,000 after buying an additional 1,352,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,004,000 after buying an additional 968,530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,477,000 after buying an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.50. 8,971,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,723,205. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average is $95.07. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.