The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.43. 9,768,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,525,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

