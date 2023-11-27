The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Position Increased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,417 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $14,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 38,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 46.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 107,869 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth $1,816,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 379,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

GDV stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $20.25. 68,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,613. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.