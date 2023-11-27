The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,930,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,680 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $355,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HIG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.98. 316,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.