The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $91,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,930,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,111,000 after acquiring an additional 90,680 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 127,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 558,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 271,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $78.25. 436,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $436,159. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

