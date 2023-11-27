The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.1% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,554,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,554,476.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,309,987 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,619. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $356.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

