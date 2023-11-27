The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Bought by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC grew its position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 1,287.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,513 shares during the period. Vita Coco accounts for about 1.7% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Numerai GP LLC owned about 0.54% of Vita Coco worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COCO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth about $5,746,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 60.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,196,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,470,000 after acquiring an additional 452,746 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,721,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter worth approximately $6,174,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 28.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 291,757 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Vita Coco Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of COCO traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.92. 1,181,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,896. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,858,120 shares in the company, valued at $299,792,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,858,120 shares in the company, valued at $299,792,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 45,302 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,340,486.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 750,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,714.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,283,446 shares of company stock worth $118,714,589. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.