The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $95.27. 5,250,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,158,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $174.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day moving average is $86.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

