Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) CEO Buys $128,480.00 in Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 611,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,302.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

MODG traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $11.85. 3,622,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,920. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MODG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

