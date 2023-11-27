Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.00

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 48.63 ($0.61), with a volume of 311712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.63).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 117 ($1.46) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 57.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.23 million, a PE ratio of -5,200.00 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, insider Paul R. Baay sold 131,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.68), for a total transaction of £70,740 ($88,502.44). 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

