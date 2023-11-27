TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TCON

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TCON stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.