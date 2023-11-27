TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
