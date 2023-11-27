TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Meritage Group LP’s 5th Largest Position

Meritage Group LP decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 341,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises about 8.5% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $305,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after acquiring an additional 918,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 567.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after purchasing an additional 644,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $180,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $973.49. 43,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,095. The business has a 50-day moving average of $879.36 and a 200 day moving average of $864.05. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $599.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,013.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38.
TransDigm Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.
Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group
In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total transaction of $4,786,727.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $618,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,141 shares of company stock worth $95,297,122 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.54.
TransDigm Group Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
