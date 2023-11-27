TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Meritage Group LP’s 5th Largest Position

Meritage Group LP decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 341,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises about 8.5% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $305,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after acquiring an additional 918,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 567.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after purchasing an additional 644,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $180,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $973.49. 43,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,095. The business has a 50-day moving average of $879.36 and a 200 day moving average of $864.05. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $599.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,013.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total transaction of $4,786,727.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $618,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,141 shares of company stock worth $95,297,122 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.54.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

