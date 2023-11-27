TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $511,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,122,577.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director David Weill purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,966. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $511,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,122,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,208 shares of company stock worth $1,927,986. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth about $970,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TMDX opened at $70.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.93. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $99.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.95 and a beta of 1.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. Analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

