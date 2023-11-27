Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.55

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.
Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
