Twenty Acre Capital LP Buys 32,800 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises approximately 6.8% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Twenty Acre Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Okta worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 9.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Okta by 9.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,289,000 after buying an additional 59,516 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OKTA. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.35.

Okta Trading Down 3.5 %

OKTA stock traded down $2.58 on Monday, hitting $70.67. 1,015,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,897. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,445.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

