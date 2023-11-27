Twenty Acre Capital LP Purchases 518,500 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 339.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 671,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,500 shares during the period. Lyft makes up about 2.5% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,654 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after purchasing an additional 125,931 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lyft by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,410 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 366,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Lyft Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. 4,412,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,945,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $168,808.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,422,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,128.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $168,808.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,422,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,128.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $89,941.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 472,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,776.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,069 shares of company stock valued at $447,324 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.