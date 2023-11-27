Twenty Acre Capital LP Purchases 518,500 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 339.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 671,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,500 shares during the period. Lyft makes up about 2.5% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,654 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after purchasing an additional 125,931 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lyft by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,410 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 366,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.
Lyft Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. 4,412,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,945,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft
In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $168,808.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,422,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,128.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $168,808.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,422,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,128.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $89,941.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 472,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,776.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,069 shares of company stock valued at $447,324 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
