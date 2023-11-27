Twenty Acre Capital LP Sells 200 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Twenty Acre Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 8.7% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 90.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 46.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 22,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,558 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $671.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,743. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $678.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.