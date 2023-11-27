UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) vs. Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Head to Head Survey

Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) and UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Heidelberg Materials and UltraTech Cement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidelberg Materials N/A N/A N/A UltraTech Cement N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Heidelberg Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. UltraTech Cement pays an annual dividend of $8.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Heidelberg Materials pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UltraTech Cement pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UltraTech Cement is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidelberg Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 UltraTech Cement 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heidelberg Materials and UltraTech Cement, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heidelberg Materials and UltraTech Cement’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heidelberg Materials N/A N/A N/A $2.42 32.87 UltraTech Cement N/A N/A N/A $84.03 1.23

UltraTech Cement is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heidelberg Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.9% of Heidelberg Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of UltraTech Cement shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UltraTech Cement beats Heidelberg Materials on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components. The company also offers asphalt; and trades in cement, clinker, secondary cementitious materials, and solid and alternative fuels. The company was formerly known as HeidelbergCement AG and changed its name to Heidelberg Materials AG in May 2023. Heidelberg Materials AG was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

About UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and cement related products in India. It offers ordinary Portland cement, Portland blast furnace slag cement, Portland Pozzolana cement, ready mix concrete, white cement, and white cement-based products; and ready-mix concrete. The company provides Tile Adhesive polymer under TILEFIXO, FLEX, HIFLEX; Seal & Dry water proofing products for kitchen balconies, chajjas, slope roofs, bathrooms, canal linings, swimming pools, and water tanks; Power Grout, an industrial grout for machine foundation, precast elements, and safety vaults; Readi Plast and Super Stucco, a plastering agent for internal and external walls; as well as liquid system for mortar and concrete modifier, repair mortars and concrete under the name of Basekrete and Microkrete. In addition, the company offers bed jointing material for AAC block, Fly Ash Bricks, and concrete blocks, and light weight block for masonry construction, and flooring screeds. Further, the company offers construction products for home builders; and value-added services that include technical advice during concreting, vaastu consultancy, various training programs, and other related services. The company exports its products to the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sri Lanka. UltraTech Cement Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Mumbai, India. The company operates as a subsidiary of Grasim Industries Limited.

