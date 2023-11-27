Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 3,372,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 6,937,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Under Armour Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 119.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

