United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,621. The stock has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.53. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.