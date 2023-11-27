Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $16,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.28. The stock had a trading volume of 191,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,731. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.55. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

