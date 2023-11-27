Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,837 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137,228 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,211,000 after acquiring an additional 227,215 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,529,000 after buying an additional 273,790 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after buying an additional 868,250 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.11. 834,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,010. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

