Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Position Reduced by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 13.1% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $17,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,003,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,703,000 after buying an additional 1,745,652 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,981,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,630,000 after purchasing an additional 536,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,544 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,921,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,024,000 after purchasing an additional 224,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $61.44. 1,199,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

