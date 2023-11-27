Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $29,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 591,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.18. 222,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,630. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

