Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 583,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 265,370 shares.The stock last traded at $75.02 and had previously closed at $75.28.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,985,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,614,000 after acquiring an additional 110,037 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,043,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,806,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

