Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 583,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 265,370 shares.The stock last traded at $75.02 and had previously closed at $75.28.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.
About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
