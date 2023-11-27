Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Boosted by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 195,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,783,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 829,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,680,000 after buying an additional 27,607 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 104,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,188. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

