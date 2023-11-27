Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.96. 1,960,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,042. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

