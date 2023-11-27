Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is ICONIQ Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

ICONIQ Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.5% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.29. 1,386,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,126. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.