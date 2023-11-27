Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 351 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,364,000 after purchasing an additional 510,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,744,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,946,000 after buying an additional 548,995 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STLD traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.86. 259,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,036. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.00. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

