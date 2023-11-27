Vantage Consulting Group Inc Cuts Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 473,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,720. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

