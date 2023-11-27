Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $234,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $337.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,713. The company has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.33 and a 200-day moving average of $327.15. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $388.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.76.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

