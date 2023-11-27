Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 1,194 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,555,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 561,847 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 133,732 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,144 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,063,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.46. 84,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.72.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $911,088.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $911,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,882 shares of company stock worth $3,129,484 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

