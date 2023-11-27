Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 246 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.55. The stock had a trading volume of 160,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,658. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.