Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 48 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $337.87. 209,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,713. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.15. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $388.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

