Vantage Consulting Group Inc Trims Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $377,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.33. The stock had a trading volume of 164,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -93.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

