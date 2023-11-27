Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett Sells 6,174 Shares

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $121,751.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

NASDAQ:VREX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.69. 341,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,573. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $797.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VREX. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth about $948,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 16,803 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,830,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Stories

