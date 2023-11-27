Verge Achieves Market Cap of $57.88 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $57.88 million and $9.87 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,007.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00186036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.75 or 0.00599198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00450375 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00049796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00121520 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

