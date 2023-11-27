Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Verizon Communications by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 158,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $37.46. 3,060,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,932,576. The stock has a market cap of $157.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.