Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.05% of Viking Therapeutics worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 617,353.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,922,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,396,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,638,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $10,393,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of VKTX stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,801. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.