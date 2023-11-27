Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is South Street Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

South Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.6% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.66. 2,164,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.03. The firm has a market cap of $472.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $254.98.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,646,241. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
