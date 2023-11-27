Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $36,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,874,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,960 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,646,241. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 0.2 %
V stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.03. The company has a market capitalization of $472.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $254.98.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
