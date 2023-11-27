Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 453 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.87. The company had a trading volume of 996,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,558,190. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $365.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

