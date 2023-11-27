Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.15

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.15 and last traded at C$4.12, with a volume of 89130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$187.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions Vitalhub Corp.

