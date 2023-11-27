VVS Finance (VVS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $136.72 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $136.72 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 84,982,644,893,878 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,407,076,015,497 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

