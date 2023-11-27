Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.09 and last traded at $51.64. 1,674,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,045,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on W. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wayfair from $56.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wayfair from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.52.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 3.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $408,271.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,864. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 42.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Wayfair by 51.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

