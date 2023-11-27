WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WESCO International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.86.

WESCO International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $154.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.83. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $117.12 and a 52 week high of $185.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.36.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.64. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,963,000 after buying an additional 222,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after acquiring an additional 83,703 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 151,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 12,007.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 67,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 28.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,858,000 after purchasing an additional 54,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

